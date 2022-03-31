Bessemer Group Inc. Has $2.28 Million Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROP. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in Roper Technologies by 124.0% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth $25,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 115.6% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total value of $112,302.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $476.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,481. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $401.71 and a one year high of $505.00. The company has a market capitalization of $50.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $447.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $463.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.90%.

ROP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $509.72.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

