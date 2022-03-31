Bessemer Group Inc. Has $2.58 Million Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,521 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,756 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $2,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in shares of HP by 161.0% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,112 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 800 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP by 41.7% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HP in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of HP in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.79.

In other HP news, insider Harvey Anderson sold 8,939 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $329,312.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total transaction of $1,286,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 105,813 shares of company stock worth $3,839,309 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HPQ stock traded down $2.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.76. The stock had a trading volume of 848,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,904,213. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.17. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $40.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. HP had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 164.36%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. HP’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.86%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

