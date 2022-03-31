Bessemer Group Inc. Has $82.38 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,687 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.14% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $82,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 545.2% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VO traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $240.98. 14,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,152,279. The business has a 50 day moving average of $231.84 and a 200 day moving average of $242.87. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $216.62 and a 1-year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.