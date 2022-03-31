Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,826,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,433 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.0% of Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of PepsiCo worth $491,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PEP. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.50.

NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $168.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,792,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.11 and a 52 week high of $177.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.50. The stock has a market cap of $232.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.64.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 78.32%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

