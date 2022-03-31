Bessemer Group Inc. Invests $2.26 Million in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE)

Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 425,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,000. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 1.44% of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. SALESFORCE.COM Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $203,000.

NASDAQ:FFIE traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.98. 173,702 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,901,075. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $17.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.46.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Gardena, California.

