Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 2,466 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,300 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Netflix worth $141,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 70.5% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $5.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $375.74. 97,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,329,163. The company has a market capitalization of $166.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $329.82 and a 12-month high of $700.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $383.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $535.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NFLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Macquarie downgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $615.00 to $395.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $540.94.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings bought 46,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

