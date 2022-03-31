Beyond International Limited (ASX:BYI) Insider Ian Ingram Purchases 20,000 Shares

Beyond International Limited (ASX:BYI – Get Rating) insider Ian Ingram purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.58 ($0.44) per share, with a total value of A$11,600.00 ($8,721.80).

Ian Ingram also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Beyond International alerts:

On Monday, March 7th, Ian Ingram purchased 3,683 shares of Beyond International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.60 ($0.45) per share, with a total value of A$2,209.80 ($1,661.50).

On Thursday, March 10th, Ian Ingram purchased 525 shares of Beyond International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.60 ($0.45) per share, with a total value of A$315.00 ($236.84).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.35.

Beyond International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the media and content businesses in Australia, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: TV Production and Copyright, Film and Television Distribution, Home Entertainment, and Digital Marketing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.