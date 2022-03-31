Biffa (LON:BIFF) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Biffa (LON:BIFF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 465 ($6.09) price objective on the stock.
LON:BIFF traded down GBX 9.50 ($0.12) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 320 ($4.19). 490,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,470. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 332.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 354.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £978.91 million and a P/E ratio of -40.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.60. Biffa has a 1 year low of GBX 255 ($3.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 419.50 ($5.50).
Biffa Company Profile (Get Rating)
