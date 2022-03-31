Biffa (LON:BIFF) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Biffa (LON:BIFF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 465 ($6.09) price objective on the stock.

LON:BIFF traded down GBX 9.50 ($0.12) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 320 ($4.19). 490,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,470. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 332.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 354.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £978.91 million and a P/E ratio of -40.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.60. Biffa has a 1 year low of GBX 255 ($3.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 419.50 ($5.50).

Biffa plc provides waste management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Collections and Resources & Energy. It is involved in the collection, recycling, treatment, processing, and disposal of waste, and production of energy. The company offers general waste collection, dry mixed recycling, food waste collection, single stream recycling, hazardous waste collection and treatment, unplanned waste removal, skip hire, asbestos waste disposal, and bin cleaning services for businesses in sectors, including the construction, facilities management, hospitality and events, logistics waste solutions, manufacturing and production, public, retail waste management, and utilities.

