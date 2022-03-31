Big Data Protocol Hits 24 Hour Volume of $373,439.00 (BDP)

Big Data Protocol (BDP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. Over the last week, Big Data Protocol has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. Big Data Protocol has a market cap of $3.28 million and approximately $373,439.00 worth of Big Data Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Big Data Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0780 or 0.00000175 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Big Data Protocol Profile

Big Data Protocol (BDP) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. Big Data Protocol’s total supply is 64,923,253 coins and its circulating supply is 42,030,856 coins. Big Data Protocol’s official website is www.bigdataprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Big Data Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bigdataprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Big Data Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol tokenizes commercially valuable data through a network of 14,141 professional data providers and makes the data token liquid on Uniswap. Users earn data by providing liquidity to data tokens. The Protocol sources commercially valuable data, tokenizes it and makes it liquid. “

Big Data Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Big Data Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Big Data Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Big Data Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

