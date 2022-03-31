Big Digital Shares 24 Hour Volume Reaches $4,983.00 (BDS)

Big Digital Shares (BDS) traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. One Big Digital Shares coin can currently be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Big Digital Shares has a total market cap of $158,284.55 and approximately $4,983.00 worth of Big Digital Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Big Digital Shares has traded down 25.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00046614 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,251.09 or 0.07102437 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,905.70 or 1.00287174 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00053153 BTC.

About Big Digital Shares

Big Digital Shares’ total supply is 450,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. Big Digital Shares’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Big Digital Shares

