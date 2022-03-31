Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.100-$1.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.280. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Big Lots from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Big Lots from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Big Lots from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Big Lots from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Big Lots from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Big Lots has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.89.

Shares of BIG traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.60. The stock had a trading volume of 967,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,739. Big Lots has a 52 week low of $31.43 and a 52 week high of $73.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.86.

Big Lots ( NYSE:BIG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.14). Big Lots had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. Big Lots’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Big Lots will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.08%.

Big Lots announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 17.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $46,007.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.39, for a total value of $34,551.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Big Lots by 137.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,867,000 after purchasing an additional 341,116 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Big Lots by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Big Lots by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 4,551 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Big Lots by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Big Lots by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 573,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,822,000 after buying an additional 21,047 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

