Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Trading Down 8.9%

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 8.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.61 and last traded at $25.70. 300,478 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 9,519,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.22.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Bilibili from $120.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bilibili has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.21.

The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.31 and its 200 day moving average is $51.92.

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($4.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($3.58). The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 35.05% and a negative return on equity of 28.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILI. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Bilibili in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Bilibili by 143.4% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Bilibili by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Bilibili by 560.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Bilibili by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.44% of the company’s stock.

About Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI)

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

