BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. BioCardia had a negative net margin of 1,237.37% and a negative return on equity of 72.74%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS.

BCDA traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,016. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.30. BioCardia has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $5.10. The company has a market cap of $34.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.35.

Get BioCardia alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BioCardia stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 56,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.33% of BioCardia at the end of the most recent reporting period. 14.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BCDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioCardia in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of BioCardia in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

BioCardia Company Profile (Get Rating)

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia; and ALLOGENEIC cell therapy for cardiac and pulmonary disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioCardia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCardia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.