BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Shares Gap Up to $21.16

Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.16, but opened at $22.09. BioLife Solutions shares last traded at $22.27, with a volume of 1,348 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BLFS. B. Riley dropped their price target on BioLife Solutions from $67.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BioLife Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.50.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $932.03 million, a P/E ratio of -109.04 and a beta of 1.79.

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $37.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.28 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 7.04%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 7,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $269,495.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Greef Roderick De sold 10,816 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $332,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,195 shares of company stock valued at $3,541,027. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Casdin Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 7,566,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $320,205,000 after buying an additional 126,185 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 122.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,228,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $178,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331,680 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,489,004 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,495,000 after purchasing an additional 177,875 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,346,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,193,000 after purchasing an additional 54,502 shares during the period. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,255,260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,784,000 after purchasing an additional 377,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

About BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS)

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

