BitCoal (COAL) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $143.00

BitCoal (COAL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 31st. In the last week, BitCoal has traded 45.2% higher against the dollar. BitCoal has a market cap of $20,113.35 and $143.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitCoal coin can now be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $211.02 or 0.00472120 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000095 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitCoal Coin Profile

BitCoal (COAL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitCoal is bitcoal.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

Buying and Selling BitCoal

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCoal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

