Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Short Interest Update

Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,270,000 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the February 28th total of 1,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research firms recently commented on BKI. TheStreet cut shares of Black Knight from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Black Knight from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.60.

Get Black Knight alerts:

Shares of BKI stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 958,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,872. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.53. Black Knight has a 52 week low of $52.00 and a 52 week high of $84.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 43.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Black Knight ( NYSE:BKI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Black Knight had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $386.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Black Knight will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Black Knight during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,290,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Black Knight in the fourth quarter worth about $116,716,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Black Knight by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,673,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,504,000 after buying an additional 1,400,532 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Black Knight by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,216,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Knight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,707,000. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Black Knight (Get Rating)

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.