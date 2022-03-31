Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Shares Gap Down to $13.43

Shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.43, but opened at $12.90. Black Stone Minerals shares last traded at $13.47, with a volume of 10,008 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BSM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.66.

Black Stone Minerals ( NYSE:BSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.41. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 50.66% and a return on equity of 29.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.08%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 144.00%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSM. Doliver Advisors LP increased its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 18,924 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 90,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the third quarter valued at $1,013,000. Kempner Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 0.3% in the third quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 472,021 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,340 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

About Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.