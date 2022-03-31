Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Short Interest Update

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,600 shares, a growth of 41.0% from the February 28th total of 45,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

In other news, insider Peter Hayes acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.02 per share, with a total value of $250,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BTT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 149,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 37,255 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 91,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,877,000. Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust stock traded up $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $23.63. The stock had a trading volume of 255,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,877. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.28. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 1 year low of $22.69 and a 1 year high of $27.08.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.062 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

