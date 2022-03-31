BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III (NYSE:MYI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 4,810 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 168,646 shares.The stock last traded at $12.32 and had previously closed at $12.29.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.08.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Company Profile (NYSE:MYI)
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.
