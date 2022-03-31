BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III (NYSE:MYI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 4,810 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 168,646 shares.The stock last traded at $12.32 and had previously closed at $12.29.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.08.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 18.2% in the third quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,219 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. 20.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Company Profile (NYSE:MYI)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.