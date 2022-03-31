BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed non-diversified closed-end management investment company. It focused on middle-market lending. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp., formerly known as TCP Capital Corp., is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA. “

Shares of NASDAQ:TCPC traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $14.40. 3,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,558. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.78. BlackRock TCP Capital has a one year low of $12.71 and a one year high of $15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $831.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.57.

BlackRock TCP Capital ( NASDAQ:TCPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 81.03%. The company had revenue of $39.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Research analysts predict that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 1.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 67,328 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 3.2% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 35,520 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 96,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 60,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.45% of the company’s stock.

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

