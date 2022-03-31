Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Short Interest Down 28.5% in March

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,370,000 shares, a drop of 28.5% from the February 28th total of 13,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Blackstone from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Blackstone to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America started coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackstone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.40.

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $4,121,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 475,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total value of $28,875,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 715,233 shares of company stock valued at $45,925,395. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 3.7% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 44,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,208,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Blackstone by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,864,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $333,275,000 after purchasing an additional 21,083 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg increased its holdings in Blackstone by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 7,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 573,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,706,000 after purchasing an additional 30,758 shares during the period. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,814,000. 61.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BX traded down $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $126.94. 4,171,615 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,069,938. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $87.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.65. Blackstone has a 52-week low of $73.81 and a 52-week high of $149.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.37. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Blackstone’s revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Blackstone will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 71.25%.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

