Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.28 Million

Analysts expect that Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) will post $6.28 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Blink Charging’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $7.39 million. Blink Charging reported sales of $2.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 181.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blink Charging will report full-year sales of $31.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $27.00 million to $37.07 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $56.62 million, with estimates ranging from $50.86 million to $62.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Blink Charging.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.06). Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 263.24% and a negative return on equity of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $7.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. Blink Charging’s revenue was up 224.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BLNK. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Blink Charging from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Blink Charging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLNK. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Blink Charging in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Blink Charging by 140.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Blink Charging by 577.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Blink Charging during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Blink Charging by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. 33.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BLNK opened at $26.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.36 and a beta of 3.54. Blink Charging has a 52 week low of $17.93 and a 52 week high of $49.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.09.

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

