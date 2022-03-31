B&M European Value Retail’s (BME) Sector Perform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2022

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail (LON:BMEGet Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 600 ($7.86) target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.51) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 550 ($7.20) to GBX 600 ($7.86) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a sell rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 617.89 ($8.09).

Shares of LON:BME traded down GBX 6.40 ($0.08) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 535 ($7.01). The stock had a trading volume of 651,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,308,479. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 570.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 592.28. B&M European Value Retail has a 12 month low of GBX 500 ($6.55) and a 12 month high of GBX 651.40 ($8.53). The company has a market cap of £5.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.59.

In related news, insider Simon Arora sold 40,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 585 ($7.66), for a total value of £234,000,000 ($306,523,447.73).

About B&M European Value Retail (Get Rating)

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME)

Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.