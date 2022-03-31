B&M European Value Retail’s (BME) Sector Perform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 600 ($7.86) target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.51) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 550 ($7.20) to GBX 600 ($7.86) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a sell rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 617.89 ($8.09).

Shares of LON:BME traded down GBX 6.40 ($0.08) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 535 ($7.01). The stock had a trading volume of 651,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,308,479. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 570.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 592.28. B&M European Value Retail has a 12 month low of GBX 500 ($6.55) and a 12 month high of GBX 651.40 ($8.53). The company has a market cap of £5.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.59.

In related news, insider Simon Arora sold 40,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 585 ($7.66), for a total value of £234,000,000 ($306,523,447.73).

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

