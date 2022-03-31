BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Short Interest Up 34.1% in March

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,300 shares, a growth of 34.1% from the February 28th total of 76,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,097,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BNPQY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale raised shares of BNP Paribas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BNP Paribas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of BNP Paribas from €69.60 ($76.48) to €60.00 ($65.93) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of BNP Paribas from €78.00 ($85.71) to €72.00 ($79.12) in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of BNP Paribas from €72.00 ($79.12) to €74.00 ($81.32) in a report on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.76.

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

OTCMKTS:BNPQY traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.55. The company had a trading volume of 367,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,421. BNP Paribas has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $38.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.00. The company has a market capitalization of $72.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.