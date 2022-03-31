BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, an increase of 35.2% from the February 28th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of DCF stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.49. 18,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,637. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.17. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 52-week low of $8.13 and a 52-week high of $9.99.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th.
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.
