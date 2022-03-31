BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, an increase of 35.2% from the February 28th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of DCF stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.49. 18,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,637. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.17. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 52-week low of $8.13 and a 52-week high of $9.99.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 140,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 15,079 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 22.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 145,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 41,897 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 147,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 47,879 shares during the period.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

