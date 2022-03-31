Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BCC. Zacks Investment Research raised Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. DA Davidson raised Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America upgraded Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.80.

BCC opened at $71.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 4.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Boise Cascade has a fifty-two week low of $46.51 and a fifty-two week high of $85.06.

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $1.78. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 58.53% and a net margin of 8.99%. Boise Cascade’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 15.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boise Cascade news, SVP Jill Twedt sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total transaction of $311,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 2,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.58, for a total value of $197,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,215 shares of company stock worth $882,242. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 758.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 369 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

