BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.57.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

BOKF stock opened at $96.29 on Thursday. BOK Financial has a one year low of $77.65 and a one year high of $120.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.42 and a 200-day moving average of $101.54.

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.10). BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 32.34%. The firm had revenue of $423.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that BOK Financial will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $1,030,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Bangert sold 5,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,176,160 over the last 90 days. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the bank’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 6,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,195,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 104.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

About BOK Financial (Get Rating)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.