Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Short Interest Down 27.7% in March

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decrease of 27.7% from the February 28th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of BDNNY stock traded up $5.46 on Thursday, hitting $103.36. 3,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,469. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.30 and its 200 day moving average is $78.43. Boliden AB has a 1-year low of $61.51 and a 1-year high of $105.18.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 315 to SEK 310 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Boliden AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.00.

Boliden AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boliden AB engages in the operation of mines and production of metals. It operates through the following segments: Business Area Smelters and Business Area Mines. The Business Area Smelters segment produces pure metals. It consists of the Kokkola and Odda zinc smelters in Finland and Norway, respectively, the Rönnskär and Harjavalta copper smelters in Sweden and Finland, respectively, and the Bergsöe lead smelter in Sweden.

