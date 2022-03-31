Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Short Interest Down 27.7% in March

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decrease of 27.7% from the February 28th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of BDNNY stock traded up $5.46 on Thursday, hitting $103.36. 3,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,469. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.30 and its 200 day moving average is $78.43. Boliden AB has a 1-year low of $61.51 and a 1-year high of $105.18.
Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter.
Boliden AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)
Boliden AB engages in the operation of mines and production of metals. It operates through the following segments: Business Area Smelters and Business Area Mines. The Business Area Smelters segment produces pure metals. It consists of the Kokkola and Odda zinc smelters in Finland and Norway, respectively, the Rönnskär and Harjavalta copper smelters in Sweden and Finland, respectively, and the Bergsöe lead smelter in Sweden.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Boliden AB (publ) (BDNNY)
- Tough Comps and Declining Consumer Sales Makes McCormick a Hold
- These Are Rock Bottom Prices For Five Below
- Institutional Support Has Paychex On Brink Of New All-Time Highs
- 3 Mid-Cap Value Stocks Ready to Run
- Cal-Maine Foods Is On The Upswing, Finally
Receive News & Ratings for Boliden AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boliden AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.