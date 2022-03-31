Boothe Investment Group Inc. Sells 3,554 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Boothe Investment Group Inc. cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,830 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,554 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 3.4% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 136,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $19,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc. bought a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,268,000. ERn Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 24,927 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,594,000. Finally, Engine NO. 1 LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 84,630 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,975,000 after purchasing an additional 34,489 shares during the period. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $177.77 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $118.86 and a one year high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Fundamental Research lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $164.79 to $179.32 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.82.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

