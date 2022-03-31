Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) EVP Sells $533,966.85 in Stock

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) EVP Nancy Laben sold 6,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $533,966.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Nancy Laben also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 25th, Nancy Laben sold 21,161 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total value of $1,873,594.94.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $89.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.70. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $69.68 and a 52 week high of $91.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.05. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.65% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.05%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 109,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,901,000 after purchasing an additional 14,502 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.3% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 102,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,095,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 14.8% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 396,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,487,000 after buying an additional 51,135 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at $5,470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

