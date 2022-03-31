Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $205,000 in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 944 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 236.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on V shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Erste Group raised shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.54.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total transaction of $2,024,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,422,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 33,783 shares of company stock worth $7,489,733 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of V traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $224.23. 157,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,426,610. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.67 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $216.25 and a 200-day moving average of $216.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

Visa Profile (Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.