Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Bought by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,033 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,847 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSX. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1,542.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 136.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $44.70 on Thursday. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $37.96 and a one year high of $46.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $63.77 billion, a PE ratio of 64.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.83.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

In related news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $80,164.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 53,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $2,273,530.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,254 shares of company stock worth $4,459,292. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

