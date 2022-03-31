BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

BPT stock opened at $14.92 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.44. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $15.60.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 161.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 11,312 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Welch Group LLC purchased a new stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 115,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust engages in owning and administering the royalty interest. The company was founded on February 28, 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

