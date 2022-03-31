Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brandywine Realty Trust is a self-administered, self-managed and fully integrated Real Estate Investment Trust active in acquiring, developing, redeveloping, leasing and managing suburban office and industrial properties. The company’s portfolio includes approximately 151 office properties and 28 industrial facilities. Certain of the Properties serve as flex facilities, accommodating office use, warehouse space and research and development activities. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BDN. StockNews.com lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Truist Financial lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Shares of BDN traded down $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $14.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,556,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,444. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.62. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $12.23 and a 12-month high of $15.16.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $125.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.31 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 0.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BDN. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 120,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $3,242,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 5.1% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 47,707.7% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,103,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099,140 shares during the last quarter.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

