Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW) Insider Siobhan Boylan Sells 15,224 Shares of Stock

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW – Get Rating) insider Siobhan Boylan sold 15,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 318 ($4.17), for a total value of £48,412.32 ($63,416.71).

BRW opened at GBX 318 ($4.17) on Thursday. Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 250.50 ($3.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 412 ($5.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of £965.86 million and a P/E ratio of 17.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 307.79 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 347.40.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BRW. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.24) price objective on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.24) target price on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 379 ($4.96) to GBX 425 ($5.57) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.63) price target on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 417 ($5.46).

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers discretionary investment management, advisory investment management, Brewin portfolio services, model portfolio service, managed portfolio, investment fund management, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

