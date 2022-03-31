British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC lowered its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 179,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,469 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $6,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 68.9% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 30.0% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 34.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of British American Tobacco to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($47.16) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, British American Tobacco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,600.00.

Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $42.65 on Thursday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $33.62 and a 12-month high of $47.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.26 and a 200 day moving average of $38.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.7354 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

