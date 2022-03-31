Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on BRX. Mizuho decreased their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.58.

Shares of NYSE BRX opened at $26.22 on Thursday. Brixmor Property Group has a twelve month low of $19.89 and a twelve month high of $27.15. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.48.

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $295.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.40 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 23.45%. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $636,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,752,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 43,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,393,000. RWC Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 570,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,613,000 after purchasing an additional 18,957 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 362,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,220,000 after acquiring an additional 56,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

