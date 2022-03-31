Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.79% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on BRX. Mizuho decreased their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.58.
Shares of NYSE BRX opened at $26.22 on Thursday. Brixmor Property Group has a twelve month low of $19.89 and a twelve month high of $27.15. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.48.
In other news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $636,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,752,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 43,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,393,000. RWC Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 570,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,613,000 after purchasing an additional 18,957 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 362,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,220,000 after acquiring an additional 56,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.
About Brixmor Property Group (Get Rating)
Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
