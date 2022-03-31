Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. raised its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 156.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 730 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Broadcom by 5.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,714 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $19,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.4% during the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $720.00 target price (up from $590.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $673.64.

AVGO opened at $631.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $588.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $570.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $419.14 and a 12-month high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.50%.

Broadcom declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Broadcom news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total transaction of $8,113,875.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 68 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $582.50 per share, with a total value of $39,610.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 30,797 shares of company stock worth $18,519,052 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

