Brokerages Anticipate Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.18 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) to post $2.18 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avis Budget Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.30 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.08 billion. Avis Budget Group reported sales of $1.37 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will report full-year sales of $10.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.93 billion to $10.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $10.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.88 billion to $11.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Avis Budget Group.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $7.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 13.80% and a negative return on equity of 942.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 89.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CAR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $217.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $210.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avis Budget Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.67.

Shares of CAR opened at $256.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62. The stock has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $200.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.13. Avis Budget Group has a 12-month low of $65.87 and a 12-month high of $545.11.

In related news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total value of $1,091,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 224.8% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,299,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,417,000 after buying an additional 899,208 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,245,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,150,000 after buying an additional 6,388 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 33.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 608,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,889,000 after buying an additional 153,906 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 72.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 447,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,091,000 after buying an additional 188,328 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter valued at $82,318,000.

About Avis Budget Group (Get Rating)

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avis Budget Group (CAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.