Brokerages Anticipate Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) to Announce $0.69 EPS

Brokerages expect Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.69 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Vermilion Energy’s earnings. Vermilion Energy reported earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 727.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will report full year earnings of $3.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.74. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $3.04. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Vermilion Energy.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.32. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 55.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VET shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.50 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$27.50 to C$32.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.80.

VET stock opened at $21.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.57. Vermilion Energy has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $23.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Vermilion Energy by 2,345.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,059,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934,324 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 480.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,270,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,004 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,154,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,119,000 after purchasing an additional 106,643 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,906,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,869,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,510,000 after purchasing an additional 624,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.55% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

