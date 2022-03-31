Brokerages Anticipate Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) to Post -$0.64 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Wix.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($0.18). Wix.com posted earnings per share of ($0.54) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Wix.com will report full year earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.68) to ($0.24). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to $0.28. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Wix.com.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $328.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.80 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 14.03% and a negative return on equity of 94.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.80) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WIX. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Wix.com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Wix.com from $200.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Wix.com from $156.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Wix.com from $175.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Wix.com from $290.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.53.

NASDAQ WIX traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.87. 11,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,254,118. Wix.com has a 12-month low of $70.70 and a 12-month high of $329.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.26 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.10 and a 200 day moving average of $147.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Wix.com by 200.0% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 160 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 5,261.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 697 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

