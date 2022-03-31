Brokerages Anticipate Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) will report $0.86 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Thirty Two analysts have made estimates for Workday’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.79. Workday reported earnings per share of $0.87 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Workday will report full year earnings of $3.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $4.22. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.87 to $5.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Workday.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Workday had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 0.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Workday from $360.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Workday from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Workday from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.33.

NASDAQ WDAY traded down $0.60 on Friday, hitting $240.96. The stock had a trading volume of 14,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,473,706. Workday has a one year low of $205.90 and a one year high of $307.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $60.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,409.60 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $234.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.91.

In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total value of $319,842.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.95, for a total transaction of $887,165.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 320,428 shares of company stock worth $79,809,784. Company insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile (Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Workday (WDAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.