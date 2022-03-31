Brokerages Expect Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.63 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) to report ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Quanterix’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.58) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.67). Quanterix posted earnings per share of ($0.29) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 117.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quanterix will report full-year earnings of ($2.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.62) to ($1.82). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.19) to ($0.68). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Quanterix.

Get Quanterix alerts:

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.11. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 12.58% and a negative net margin of 52.18%. The firm had revenue of $29.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on QTRX. Zacks Investment Research raised Quanterix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Quanterix from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Quanterix from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.60.

QTRX traded up $1.15 on Friday, reaching $29.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,541. Quanterix has a fifty-two week low of $22.70 and a fifty-two week high of $69.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.56 and a 200-day moving average of $39.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.04 and a beta of 1.54.

In other news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 3,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total transaction of $100,952.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 1,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total value of $47,699.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,646 shares of company stock worth $426,587. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Quanterix during the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Quanterix during the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Quanterix during the 4th quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Quanterix by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 82.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quanterix (Get Rating)

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quanterix (QTRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.