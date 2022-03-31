Brokerages Expect Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Will Post Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.03 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Synovus Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.15. Synovus Financial posted earnings of $1.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synovus Financial will report full year earnings of $4.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.76. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.66 to $5.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Synovus Financial.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $509.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.24 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 36.15% and a return on equity of 16.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Synovus Financial in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.38.

Shares of SNV traded down $1.33 on Thursday, hitting $49.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 922,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,698. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.29. Synovus Financial has a fifty-two week low of $38.42 and a fifty-two week high of $54.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 27.76%.

In related news, CEO Kevin S. Blair purchased 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.49 per share, for a total transaction of $150,319.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 50,000 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.74, for a total transaction of $2,487,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNV. American Trust bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $2,491,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,282,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 82,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 21,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 193.7% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 27,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 18,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

