Brokerages Set Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Target Price at $432.59

Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $437.59.

A number of research firms have commented on DE. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $440.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

In related news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $12,956,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total transaction of $7,217,052.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 5.6% in the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 30,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 11.5% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 96,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,218,000 after purchasing an additional 9,891 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 100,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,547,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 11.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 12,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 7.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 133,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,772,000 after purchasing an additional 8,755 shares during the period. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DE traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $415.46. 1,953,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,261,250. Deere & Company has a one year low of $320.50 and a one year high of $437.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $385.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $363.75. The stock has a market cap of $127.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 33.65%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.28%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

