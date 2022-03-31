Brokerages Set Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Target Price at $56.88

Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.53.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DVN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Benchmark cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $61.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Devon Energy stock traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.13. 11,080,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,135,367. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.40. Devon Energy has a fifty-two week low of $20.14 and a fifty-two week high of $63.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $39.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.80.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. Devon Energy had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Devon Energy will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.92%.

In other news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $1,128,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey L. Ritenour sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $3,209,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 130,108 shares of company stock worth $7,660,834. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 0.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,897,429 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $919,617,000 after purchasing an additional 84,866 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,567,536 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $517,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,392 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 14,507,422 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $638,965,000 after acquiring an additional 595,212 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,797,427 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $562,357,000 after acquiring an additional 621,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,662,546 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $378,627,000 after acquiring an additional 139,322 shares in the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

