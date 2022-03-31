Brokerages Set Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) PT at $88.20

Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.20.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, February 27th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 0.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 193,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,805,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Ingevity by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 51,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Ingevity by 1.9% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 562,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,145,000 after purchasing an additional 10,561 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp lifted its position in Ingevity by 2.8% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 43,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Ingevity in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NGVT opened at $65.03 on Monday. Ingevity has a one year low of $56.31 and a one year high of $89.55. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78. Ingevity had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The business had revenue of $336.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Ingevity’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ingevity will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

