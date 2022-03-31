Brokerages Set New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) PT at $17.23

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.23.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EDU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

EDU traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,068,994. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.98. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $16.88.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s stock is going to reverse split on the morning of Friday, April 8th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Friday, April 8th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, April 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDU. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 103.2% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 24,478 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the second quarter worth approximately $400,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 46.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,466,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,237,000 after acquiring an additional 5,863,226 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 278,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 9,987 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 458.5% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 18,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 14,947 shares during the period. 74.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

