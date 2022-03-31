Brokerages Set The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Target Price at $21.58

Shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.58.

A number of brokerages have commented on MTW. Citigroup reduced their target price on Manitowoc from $24.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Manitowoc in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Manitowoc from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Manitowoc from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Manitowoc in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

Get Manitowoc alerts:

NYSE MTW opened at $15.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.37 and a beta of 2.21. Manitowoc has a twelve month low of $14.73 and a twelve month high of $28.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.77 and a 200 day moving average of $19.06.

Manitowoc ( NYSE:MTW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.28. Manitowoc had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $497.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Manitowoc will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Manitowoc by 113.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,305,000 after acquiring an additional 93,351 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Manitowoc by 195.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 38,914 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Manitowoc by 4.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Manitowoc in the third quarter worth approximately $816,000. Finally, Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC purchased a new position in Manitowoc in the third quarter worth approximately $446,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Manitowoc Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.