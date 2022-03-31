Brokers Offer Predictions for CorMedix Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)

CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Truist Financial issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of CorMedix in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial analyst J. Lee forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.90) for the year.

Get CorMedix alerts:

CRMD has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of CorMedix in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CorMedix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

CRMD stock opened at $5.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $222.80 million, a PE ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 2.28. CorMedix has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $10.40.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. CorMedix had a negative return on equity of 39.16% and a negative net margin of 13,952.10%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRMD. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CorMedix during the third quarter worth about $549,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 9.0% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,301 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 166.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CorMedix during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of CorMedix during the third quarter worth about $127,000. 30.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CorMedix Company Profile (Get Rating)

CorMedix, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical and medical device company. The firm seeks to license, develop and commercialize prophylactic and therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. It is developing its product Neutrolin, a novel, non-antibiotic antimicrobial solution designed to prevent costly and dangerous bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CorMedix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorMedix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.